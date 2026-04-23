75 farmers awarded land titles

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Local Government Unit of Floridablanca, awarded 81 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to 75 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) on 23 April.
The distribution forms part of the government’s intensified implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), which aims to provide farmers with legal ownership of agricultural lands to strengthen rural livelihoods and food security.
Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said the initiative includes the issuance of CLOAs, e-titles, and supporting documents such as the Certificate of Claimants Requesting Official Markup (COCROM), which help formalize land ownership and resolve long-standing claims.
“This includes the issuance of CLOAs, e-titles, and other support documents such as the Certificate of Claimants Requesting Official Markup (COCROM),” Pineda said.
She also urged beneficiaries to care for and maximize their newly awarded lands.
“Take good care of your lands and make them productive so you can improve your livelihoods,” she said.
The activity was led by Pineda, DAR Region III Director Atty. Eric Francis Luna, and Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang, underscoring continued collaboration between national and local governments in advancing agrarian reform and rural development.
Among the beneficiaries was Carmelito Santos, who became emotional after finally receiving legal ownership of a parcel of land he purchased in 1972. After nearly five decades of waiting, Santos now holds title to more than one hectare of farmland.
“The title is the most important thing in my life. Without the mother title, everything is still useless,” Santos said. “I am proud that after 50 years, I finally have a title to my land.”
He said the long-awaited document represents not just ownership, but dignity and security for his family.
Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s continuing efforts to empower farmers, strengthen land tenure security, and promote sustainable agricultural growth in Pampanga, in line with national rural development goals.