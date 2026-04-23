75 farmers awarded land titles

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said the initiative includes the issuance of CLOAs, e-titles, and supporting documents such as the Certificate of Claimants Requesting Official Markup (COCROM), which help formalize land ownership and resolve long-standing claims.

“This includes the issuance of CLOAs, e-titles, and other support documents such as the Certificate of Claimants Requesting Official Markup (COCROM),” Pineda said.

She also urged beneficiaries to care for and maximize their newly awarded lands.

“Take good care of your lands and make them productive so you can improve your livelihoods,” she said.

The activity was led by Pineda, DAR Region III Director Atty. Eric Francis Luna, and Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang, underscoring continued collaboration between national and local governments in advancing agrarian reform and rural development.