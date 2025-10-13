DoJ sets flood control cases filing deadline

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has set a definitive timeline for filing cases related to anomalous flood control projects, stating it will proceed against contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya with or without their full cooperation.

This comes as DoJ Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Fredderick Vida confirmed Monday that while the couple continues to cooperate, the department remains “unsatisfied” because they have yet to submit a complete “tell-all” affidavit.

The Discayas, considered protected witnesses, have been assisting the case buildup for the ongoing probe and previously expressed willingness in a Senate inquiry to become state witnesses.

“People are impatient. If we don’t find something satisfactory, we will file the appropriate cases with or without their statements,” Vida said, adding that the department will build cases “based on the evidence that we have.”

Vida said the DoJ is targeting to file the appropriate cases in the “coming weeks” in coordination with the Ombudsman and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

The update comes after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier recommended the prosecution of several high-profile individuals, including former Senate President Francis Escudero and former House Appropriations chairperson Zaldy Co.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon noted that the DoJ is not bound to wait for the Discayas’ statements. A panel of prosecutors will first conduct a preliminary investigation into the NBI’s recommendation before deciding whether to dismiss the cases or file them in court.

Vida appealed for public patience, stressing that authorities must adhere to the rule of law.

In a separate address, Vida called on all officials and employees of the DoJ to continue working together to fulfill the agency’s mandate, stressing that the department’s success relies on the collective effort of its 5,700-strong workforce.