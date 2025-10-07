Muntinlupa launches RIDEMed, delivers free monthly medicines

The City Government of Muntinlupa has rolled out its new Responsive Integrated Delivery of Essential Medicines (RIDEMed) program, a free medicine delivery service for bedridden senior citizens and those aged 80 and above.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon personally led the inaugural RIDEMed delivery on Tuesday, riding a motorcycle to bring maintenance medicines directly to the homes of selected senior beneficiaries.

“RIDEMed is about reaching those who need us most,” Biazon said. “We want our seniors to feel cared for, not just through medicine, but through presence, respect, and consistency.”

Wearing a helmet and carrying a RIDEMed pack, the mayor joined city health workers as they visited elderly residents—checking their condition and delivering medicines along with what he described as “a powerful message of compassion and care.”

Under RIDEMed, eligible residents will receive monthly maintenance medicines, including losartan, amlodipine, metformin, atorvastatin, and vitamin B complex. Deliveries will be handled by RIDEMed riders and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs). Each visit will include basic health checks such as blood pressure and oximeter monitoring.

The program is designed to ease the burden of travel and long queues for seniors unable to visit health centers regularly, ensuring consistent access to vital medication.

Registration for RIDEMed is now open at all barangay health centers, and caregivers or family members may register qualified seniors on their behalf. Those who do not meet the criteria for RIDEMed may still avail of free maintenance medicines through the city’s “Love Ko si Lolo, Love Ko si Lola” program.

Biazon said the initiative reflects Muntinlupa’s continued commitment to inclusive and compassionate public service.

“RIDEMed is more than a delivery program—it’s a promise that no senior will be left behind,” he added.