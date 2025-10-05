SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GLOBAL GOALS

Malnutrition remains widespread

IN 2024, one in 12 people faced hunger worldwide. About 28 percent — nearly 2.3 billion people — were moderately or severely food insecure. ILLUSTRATION BY GLENSKIE TOLO
Food insecurity continues to impact nearly 2.3 billion people around the world in 2024, the United Nations Department of Global Communication reports.

The figure represents an 8.2 percent decline in the population of undernourished from 8.5 in 2023. However, while South America and parts of Asia have seen declines in hunger, the problem is rising in sub-Saharan Africa, where more than one in five people are undernourished.

Malnutrition remains widespread, with 150 million children under five experiencing stunted growth and nearly one in three women of reproductive age living with anemia. Limited dietary diversity compounds these challenges, particularly in low-income regions.

Achieving zero hunger requires urgent efforts to strengthen food systems, lower food price volatility, and ensure access to nutritious diets.

