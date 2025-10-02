Mindoro receives fully-equipped school building

The SM Group, through SM Prime and the SM Foundation, formally turned over a newly constructed two-story, four-classroom school building to Bayanan II Elementary School here.

The new facility, built under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Adopt-A-School Program, is designed to address classroom shortages and improve the learning environment. It is the 112th school building donated by the SM Foundation.

Each classroom is equipped with durable wood-steel armchairs, including seats for left-handed students, and features panoramic whiteboards, wall fans for ventilation, and individual flush toilets and wash basins.

Beyond the classrooms, the building is inclusive and functional, incorporating a faculty room, a prayer room, a clinic, and storage areas. Safety and accessibility features include emergency lighting on staircases, a fire alarm system, an accessible restroom, and a wheelchair ramp. A centralized handwashing station with 10 faucets was also installed to promote better hygiene.

In partnership with Ace Hardware, the school is also set to receive a DigiHub equipped with a router, a smart TV, 20 desktop computers with accessories, and necessary furniture. This hub is intended to boost digital literacy and access to modern learning tools.

SM Foundation stated the donation is part of its mission to support public education and uplift communities across the country.