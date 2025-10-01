PCSO steps up relief efforts for Cebu earthquake victims

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has intensified relief operations to assist victims of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu and nearby provinces on Tuesday night.

Following orders from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., PCSO General Manager Mel Robles directed branch offices and authorized agent corporations (AACs) to rapidly deliver aid to affected communities. AACs Piona Trading and Supply Corp. and King Dragon Gaming and Amusement Corporation were among the first to respond, providing donations such as food and other essential items to the Cebu Provincial Government on Wednesday. Additional contributions from other partners are already on the way.

Charitimba food packs formed part of the initial relief efforts. Evacuation supply kits—including mosquito nets, plastic mats, blankets, slippers, flashlights, pillows, towels, and other necessities—were airlifted via C-130 aircraft Wednesday afternoon to support survivors.

“Our thoughts are with our kababayans in Cebu and the surrounding areas. PCSO is closely monitoring the situation and will extend further assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected,” Robles said. “We are working tirelessly to bring comfort during these challenging times.”

He emphasized that the spirit of bayanihan continues to guide their relief operations and encouraged the public to remain resilient and united.

PCSO’s efforts go beyond immediate medical aid, aiming for a holistic response that supports disaster-stricken communities comprehensively. According to the Office of Civil Defense, the earthquake has resulted in 63 fatalities and more than 150 injuries. Robles assured that PCSO will continue coordinating with relevant authorities to sustain relief and rehabilitation efforts.