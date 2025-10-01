Drug den dismantled in Cabanatuan City

A drug den was dismantled while five individuals were arrested after a buy-bust operation in Barangay Camp Tinio on September 30, 2025.

Accordung to PDEA Region 3, the operation led to the dismantling of a makeshift drug den and confiscation of P61,200.00 worth of shabu.

PDEA team leader identified the arrested suspects as: alias LANDO, male, 43 years old; alias ELA, female, 52 years old; alias NIO, male, 60 years old; alias BIEN, male, 35 years old; and alias ROM, male, 34 years old.

Operating teams recovered approximately nine grams of shabu valued at P61,200.00, assorted sniffing paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

Confiscated items will undergo forensic examinations to PDEA RO3 laboratory.

The operation was jointly conducted by operatives led by PDEA Nueva Ecija Provincial Office, and Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) - Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing against the arrested suspect.