P16.6M substandard lighters seized in Bulacan

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3 (RFU3) has confiscated P16.6-million worth of substandard lighters at Barangay Sta. Peligrina in the town of Pulilan, Bulacan on September 25, 2025.

According to CIDG RFU3, their personnel implemented Oplan Megashopper by virtue of Search Warrant No. 105-M-2025. The operation was in coordination with the CIDG Bulacan PFU and Pulilan Municipal Police Station.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a Chinese national warehouse manager and the seizure of 3,320 boxes containing 3,320,000 pieces of Yowant brand lighters.

The total estimated market value of the confiscated items is placed at P16,600,000. Along with the lighters, assorted delivery receipts, BIR and DTI registrations, and a digital video recorder were also recovered.

The operation stemmed from validated information provided by a concerned civilian informant regarding the unlawful trading and storage of uncertified lighters.

These products were found to be lacking the required Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) and Philippine Standard (PS) marks from the Department of Trade and Industry–Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI–BPS), in violation of the Consumer Act of the Philippines (RA 7394).