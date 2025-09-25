Nueva Ecija man nabbed for firearm, drugs in Muñoz disturbance

A suspect holding a firearm was arrested after disturbing the peace in Barangay Balante, Science City of Muñoz, early Thursday morning, 25 September 2025.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), the Science City of Muñoz Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen at around 2:45 AM about a man brandishing a firearm in the area.

Responding personnel immediately proceeded to the scene and found the suspect, a 50-year-old resident, causing a disturbance. He was arrested on the spot.

Recovered from his possession was a caliber .38 revolver with three fired cartridge cases. Police also seized three live rounds of ammunition and one gram of suspected shabu contained in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Authorities said the suspect will face charges for violating RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).