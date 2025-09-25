Man nabbed in Tarlac for alleged gunrunning, drug activities

A man was arrested for allegedly engaging in gunrunning and illegal drug activities during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Pinasling, Gerona, Tarlac, on 24 September 2025.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the operation was carried out by the CIDG Tarlac Provincial Field Unit with the support of RIU 3 PIT Tarlac, RSOU 3, Gerona MPS, PNP SAF, and the 1st PMFC Tarlac.

The suspect, a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Pinasling, was identified through intelligence reports from PRO 3 and CIDG RFU 3 as allegedly involved in gunrunning and illegal drug activities.

The search led to the confiscation of three caliber .45 pistols, one caliber .25 pistol, 11 magazines, 61 live rounds of caliber .45 ammunition, 12 live rounds of caliber .25 ammunition, and 100 empty shells of caliber .45 ammunition.

Authorities also seized assorted tactical gear, including sling bags, holsters, a rifle scope, and a pouch, as well as an Oppo cellular phone, which was taken into custody as evidence.