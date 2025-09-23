Illegal Chinese workers behind bars

Two Chinese nationals arrested in Boracay for illegally managing and working at a restaurant were flown to Manila on Tuesday to face deportation proceedings, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The suspects were identified as Zhang Ke, 34, and Li Jun, 40. BI operatives, supported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy and the Malay Police Station, arrested the pair at the Golden Ocean Boracay restaurant in Station 2 on Monday.

According to the BI, Zhang was the owner and Li worked as a cook. Zhang holds an employment visa for a company in Makati, while Li failed to present any immigration documents.

Both men were transferred to the BI detention facility in Taguig.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau will remain vigilant against foreign nationals who violate immigration laws.