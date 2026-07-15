Following his arrest, Oreilly underwent booking procedures before being transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Muntinlupa City, where he remains under the bureau's custody pending deportation proceedings.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said foreign nationals staying in the Philippines are expected to comply with the country's laws and conduct themselves responsibly.

"The privilege of staying in the Philippines comes with the responsibility of respecting our laws and our people. Foreign nationals who engage in violent, abusive, or disruptive behavior should not expect to remain in the country. We will not allow undesirable aliens to undermine public order or disregard the rule of law," Viado said.