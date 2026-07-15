The case remains under judicial review following a Court of Appeals decision, which the government is currently evaluating through available legal remedies.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said Sy's hospital confinement had been authorized solely on humanitarian and medical grounds while he remained under government custody.

"Mr. Sy's temporary hospital confinement was approved because of medical necessity. With his attending physicians having certified that he is already fit for discharge, the medical basis for his continued hospital confinement no longer exists," Viado said.

He stressed that Sy remains under the lawful custody of the BI pending the final resolution of the case.

"The planned return of Mr. Sy to the BI detention facility is a custodial and administrative measure and should not be construed as affecting the ongoing judicial proceedings," Viado said.

"The Bureau respects the judicial process and continues to study and pursue the appropriate legal remedies available under the law. Until the case is finally resolved, the Bureau will continue to perform its mandate in accordance with existing laws and established legal processes," he added.