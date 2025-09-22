Remulla backs DoJAC’s Davao restorative justice drive

The Department of Justice (DoJ) brought its “Katarungan Caravan” to Davao del Norte on Monday, providing free legal assistance to nearly 300 women at the Correctional Institution for Women.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the event, which mobilized more than 90 volunteer lawyers and law students, is part of the government’s commitment to improving access to justice. The caravan offered legal aid on topics such as Good Conduct Time Allowance, parole, clemency and appeals.

The program was organized with support from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the Public Attorney’s Office, private law offices and local law schools.

“This government reaffirms its all-out support to our PDLs,” Remulla said, referring to persons deprived of liberty.

The caravan has been expanding its reach across the country. Last week, it served nearly 400 residents in Pampanga. According to the DOJ, the program has helped more than 35,000 people nationwide since 2024.

With a budget of P11 million, the Department of Justice Action Center’s (DoJAC) initiative has gained support from lawmakers.

House Appropriations vice chair Brian Poe of the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist called the program “an example worth emulating” and urged Congress to increase its funding.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez highlighted the collaboration between lawyers, law students and civil society groups.

“Every caravan we hold is a step toward real justice in real time,” she said, noting that the events in Pampanga and Davao alone assisted almost 700 people.

After its stop in Davao, the caravan is scheduled to travel to Dagupan and Roxas. Remulla called the initiative a cornerstone effort in building a fairer and more responsive justice system for the “Bagong Pilipinas” administration.