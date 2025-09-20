QCPD nabs basag-kotse suspect

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) authorities arrested a 22-year-old man tagged as alias “Ross Dane” in a dragnet operation following a basag-kotse incident in Barangay Laging Handa.

QCPD acting district director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the suspect, a resident of Barangay 262, Tondo, Manila, was nabbed by the Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) after a businessman reported that his Ford Ranger Raptor had been broken into while parked along Scout Reyes in front of the Piagetian Guided Center.

The businessman returned from a nearby restaurant to find his rear passenger window smashed and his belongings missing.

The incident, caught on CCTV, prompted PS 10 to launch a joint operation with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, District Intelligence Division, District Special Operation Unit and CIDG Field Unit. Police later arrested the suspect at his residence.

Recovered items included three body bags, MacBook Pro units worth P110,000, a MacBook Air worth P50,000, one CZ Scorpion S3 Eve Micro with three long magazines, one Glock 30 pistol with two magazines loaded with ammunition, assorted credit cards, assorted identification cards, a License to Own and Possess Firearm, two Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence, and two firearm licenses.

The suspect is facing a theft complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. A manhunt is ongoing for his cohort.

“This successful operation demonstrates the swift response and dedication of our police personnel in ensuring that criminals are immediately brought to justice. The QCPD remains committed to protecting the lives and properties of every Qcitizen,” Silvio said.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid several roads due to Department of Public Works and Highways road reblocking and repairs that began Friday, 19 Sepember, at 11 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, 22 September.

Affected areas include sections of Fairview Avenue, Payatas Road, Mindanao Avenue underpass, Regalado Avenue, General Luis Street, E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Aurora Boulevard, Quezon Avenue, G. Araneta Avenue and C5 Katipunan Avenue.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic congestion.