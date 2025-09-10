‘That’s Amore’ concert to spread love on third staging

An enchanting night of love and music is about to unfold as RMA Studio Academy will hold its annual concert That’s Amore on 9 November at the Aliw Theater, Pasay City.

The concert repertoire will feature 26 performances with a mix of production numbers, heartfelt solos and medleys.

Expect a live orchestra of timeless romantic hits including "That's Amore, A Night At The Movies" by Dean Martin.

RMA students prepared solo, duet, trio, and group performances accompanied by orchestra.

RMA's founder Jade Riccio and music icon Jose Marie Chan will have a special duet number.

RMA celebrity students Michelle Dee, Maymay Entrata, Rhian Ramos, Ina Raymundo, Pepe Herrera, Rain Celmar, Vivoree Esclito, John Arcenas, Renzo Jaworski, Jema Galanza Imogen, Tali Sotto, Amari Sotto, Scarlet Snow Belo and Zia Dantes are also expected to perform.

Part of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Autism Society of the Philippines.

Tickets are available at www.ticket2me.net/.