Taylor Swift turned her latest MTV Video Music Awards milestone into a heartfelt tribute to a music icon who inspired generations.

The pop superstar’s “The Fate of Ophelia” was named Video of the Year at the 2026 VMAs, earning Swift one of the night’s biggest honors. As she accepted the Moon Person trophy, she dedicated the recognition to the late country legend Dolly Parton, whom she described as the “ultimate showgirl.”

“I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said in her speech.

Swift added that Parton’s storytelling left a lasting impact, praising the country icon for creating songs and narratives that were “so vivid and so rich.”

The tribute came after Parton’s death in August at the age of 80. Swift was among the many artists who honored the singer-songwriter’s decades-long influence on music and entertainment.

A record-breaking night

With her three wins at the ceremony, Swift increased her career total to 33 MTV VMA awards, becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the event. She previously shared the record with Beyoncé, who had 30 wins.

Aside from Video of the Year, Swift also received the Best Direction award for her “Opalite” music video and was recognized with the inaugural Artist Director Honor.

The distinction celebrated her work behind the camera, with Swift having directed 18 of the nearly 60 music videos she has released throughout her career.

“The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much fun,” Swift said. “You actually care about what we’re making.”

Her latest directorial project, “Patient Zero,” premiered during the awards show and featured Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell portraying a couple navigating an unhealthy relationship.

Biggest names of the night

The singer also opened up about creating her “Confessions II” album, saying she spent the past year and a half reconnecting with herself and making the music she wanted.

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You,” while Blackpink member Lisa earned Best Pop Video for her solo track “Dream.”

British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro was also recognized as Best New Artist, marking another breakthrough moment in her rising career.