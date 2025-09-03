‘Hell Victory’ group threatens Santiago City with ‘bombs’

BAGUIO CITY — A bomb threat targeting several businesses in Santiago City, Isabela province circulated on social media and was sent to a local radio station on Wednesday morning.

The threat, posted by a Facebook account named “Hell Victory,” claimed a group planned to bomb multiple establishments to get the attention of Mayor Sheena Tan.

The post accused the mayor’s administration of being corrupt and pocketing funds.

“Our group has decided to bomb them as a sign for the corrupt and thieves in the city,” the post said in part, naming businesses such as Chinabank Savings, BDO Unibank and a sports arena.

The account warned people to evacuate to avoid getting hurt and claimed that sending Special Weapons and Tactics teams would be useless.

Vice Mayor Jamayne Tan said the local government is coordinating with the police to investigate the threat.

Meantime, the Santiago City Police Office issued a public advisory, reminding residents that official reports will come directly from police stations.

Police warned against sharing unverified information, stating that spreading false news can cause panic and is punishable by law.