Dismissed cop linked to Malabon slay arrested

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A dismissed police officer with ties to organized crime has been identified among four suspects arrested at a checkpoint, and is being investigated for a 2023 murder in Malabon City, officials said Wednesday.

The Police Regional Office 3 confirmed the identity of the former officer. However, Central Luzon director Police Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones declined to release the suspect’s name as authorities continue to search for accomplices.

Peñones said the suspect was previously dismissed from the police force due to “prior criminal involvement.” Further investigation linked him to the fatal shooting of Paul John Tabanera in Malabon City on 10 July 2023, for which a murder case had already been filed.

The arrest occurred on 31 August, when a vehicle attempted to evade a routine checkpoint. A search of the vehicle uncovered an unlicensed Glock pistol, a grenade and a .380-caliber firearm. The four occupants were arrested on suspicion of plotting a robbery.

One of the suspects allegedly tried to bribe the arresting officers, an act that resulted in an additional charge of corruption of public officials.