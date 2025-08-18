Pampanga kids find safety after rescue

For 160 children rescued from a private facility in Mexico, Pampanga, life has suddenly changed. What was once a place shadowed by alleged abuse and safety violations is now the beginning of a journey toward healing, care and hope.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is at the forefront of this recovery. “Our priority is to make sure that the children are safe and cared for. We want them to feel that they are protected and that the government is here to support them in their recovery,” said Venus Rebuldela, DSWD Central Luzon regional director.

At the Reception and Study Center for Children, the rescued minors are slowly finding comfort. Hygiene kits, nutritious meals, and medical check-ups provide immediate relief, while psychosocial support — from one-on-one counseling to play therapy and film sessions — helps them adjust to their new reality.

Dental aging checks were also conducted to verify their ages, a crucial step for ongoing investigations.

Initial assessments revealed that at least 29 children were victims of violations under Republic Act 7610 and related provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

“These assessments will support the filing of appropriate legal action against the alleged perpetrators,” Rebuldela said.

The journey toward stability continues as children are transferred to residential care facilities suited to their individual needs. In mid-August, 10 children moved to Kanlungan ng Kabataan in Angeles City, 15 went to Haven for Girls in Magalang, Pampanga, and more are set to relocate to the Regional Home for Girls in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac Lingap Center.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga also extended a helping hand, providing clothing, hygiene kits and grooming services, ensuring the children feel cared for in every way.

Rebuldela’s words resonate with resolve and compassion: “We will not allow these children to experience abuse again. Along with psychosocial support, we will ensure that justice is served.”