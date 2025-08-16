DepEd, PNP join forces vs violence

Amid rising cases of school-based violence, the Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to strengthen security for students and education personnel.

In a meeting with PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Education Secretary Sonny Angara sought increased police visibility around schools and training for first responders from barangays and school communities.

“We thank the Philippine National Police for their cooperation in creating a safer and more peaceful learning space for everyone,” Angara said in Filipino.

DepEd had earlier worked with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to deploy barangay tanods near schools. It also released a memorandum this week mandating tighter security protocols, including bag inspections and a ban on firearms and dangerous items.

The directive likewise called for stronger reporting systems on abuse and bullying, improved mental health and psychosocial support, closer inter-agency coordination, and the development of localized school safety and contingency plans.