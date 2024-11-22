BuCor bans use of social media

In a move to enhance security and maintain professionalism within the Bureau of Corrections, BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. has banned the use of all social media in all prison facilities across the country.

The directive comes a day after the implementation of a no-cellphone policy, underscoring a concerted effort to minimize distractions and protect the integrity of operations within correctional institutions.

In an addendum to his initial order, Catapang instructed all superintendents, prison directors, and heads of offices to ensure adherence to the prohibitions.

He warned that personnel violating the new regulations on social media use will face administrative sanctions.

To facilitate communication, all personnel may use official BuCor emails, such as Gmail and Yahoo, to ensure that essential correspondence continues.