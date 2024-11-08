Joff Cruz and Nicole Sarmienta represent Filipino talent at the British Council’s ASEAN-UK Music Festival Delegation

This year, the British Council, co-funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), launched the ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative early this year, which aims to strengthen the creative economies of ASEAN member states through collaboration with the UK. It focuses on capacity building, knowledge exchange, and building a network of policymakers and creative practitioners in the UK and the ASEAN region.

To kick off the initiative, the organisation launched a music festival delegation, bringing ten representatives from the region to attend two renowned UK music industry festivals: Focus Wales in Wrexham and The Great Escape in Brighton. Joff Cruz and Nicole Sarmienta represented the Philippines in the delegation.

Both Cruz and Sarmienta have worked in the Philippine music festival circuit, supporting artists in their practice. Cruz previously worked as a concert promoter and music editor before working at the AXEAN Showcase Festival. Meanwhile, Sarmienta founded Red Ninja Productions and is currently working on initiatives supporting local music and music export through SONIK Philippines and Homonym.

The music festival visit in 2024 allowed delegates like Cruz and Sarmienta to meet various music practitioners within the UK and worldwide, experiencing exciting and innovative contemporary work. It also allowed them to develop a broader international context for their practice, acting as a starting point for new professional relationships.

Camelia Harahap, head of Creative Economy, East Asia, underlines the transformative impact of the ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative. She shares, “this is a testament to the potential of collaborations between nations to positively impact the ASEAN’s creative economy industries, its people, communities and the environment. It will promote ASEAN-UK’s global status and connections.”

Cruz found immense value in the music industry’s collaborative spirit through the programme. “I enjoyed bonding with the other delegates and developing friendships with them. Watching the acts at the festivals and networking in London were definite highlights,” he shared. One of his key takeaways was the importance of networking and collaborative relationships, which are essential for creative and professional growth. He plans to apply what he has learned by fostering these relationships and sharing his insights through various platforms.

Sarmienta says she was inspired by the UK’s music scene, artists, and festivals. “Being a delegate for the program was an honour for me. I wanted to learn more about their music business models and how festivals work, and this gave me the chance to do so,” she explained. Sarmienta’s experience at The Great Escape reignited her passion for the music industry and provided her with new ideas for collaboration with ASEAN delegates. She is already in discussions with industry contacts to explore potential projects.

By participating in the ASEAN-UK Music Festival Delegation, Cruz and Sarmienta have enriched their professional journeys and paved the way for future collaborations and growth within the ASEAN creative community.

Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, the British Council in the Philippines’ head of Arts, further explains how their goal has always been to connect cultures through arts. “The British Council is committed to providing opportunities for Filipinos in the creative sectors. The experiences and networks gained by our delegates are invaluable and will contribute significantly to the local and regional creative economy,” he explained.

