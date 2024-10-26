‘Lastres La Guapa’

From a distance, we spotted the El Castillo, part of the old walled city and was a defense fort once upon a time. We soon learned they were castles owned by some privileged families — not royalty — of the olden era.

Though the sun still shone as we were right in the middle of summer, we felt it was time for an early dinner. We dropped by a curious restaurant with a noble, Socratic-looking facade named Eutimio, ran by two sisters and their families. We later discovered this was a Michelin star establishment!

They had just finished their busy late lunch service. Courteous servers with their forever friendly smiles asked if we could wait for the next shift to come in — all with an accommodating tone. However, in the end, they made a rare exception and gladly catered to us seniors who prefer their dinners earlier than the usual Spanish cena.

We soon noticed the menu changes on a per-day basis, based on the catch of the day, fresh off the market. We had the freshest of the fresh, concocted with well-guarded secret recipes known and valued in their kitchen.

We realized Lastres’ strategic location along the rugged coastline provides access to abundant marine resources, allowing local fishermen to engage in various forms of fishing, including both artisanal and commercial practices. This has fostered a deep connection — some admit a love affair — between the residents and the sea, shaping their way of life in all aspects imaginable.

Speaking of the bounty of the ocean, there is a lively and buzzing fish market where everyone knows everybody, which must serve as the lifeline of the town. A cultural hub and economic cornerstone, the mercado is abuzz from the break of dawn until mid-morning, as fishermen continue to unload their prized seafood of the day.