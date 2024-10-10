4 Phl islands hailed as top destinations

Condé Nast, one of the world’s renowned media companies, hailed four Philippine islands among the top 10 best Asian destinations at the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The travel magazine has chosen Boracay, Palawan, Cebu & the Visayan Islands, and Siargao as four of the top 10 islands in Asia, and the only ASEAN nation, cementing its position as Asia’s leading island destination.

With this, the Department of Tourism (DoT) extends its heartfelt gratitude to travelers worldwide for their continued support of the Philippines, making Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco express her appreciation to international visitors, noting that their patronage has played a crucial role in positioning the Philippines as a premier island destination.

"We are immensely grateful to the global travelers who have chosen the Philippines and continue to explore the natural beauty and vibrant culture of our islands. Your support fuels our growing reputation as a leading destination in Asia," Secretary Frasco said.

"These accolades reflect not only the unparalleled beauty of our islands but also the rich, diverse experiences they offer, from our confluence of cultural influences to our world-class culinary heritage."

Boracay ranked third with a score of 91.94, placing it ninth globally. Palawan, Cebu and the Visayan Islands, and Siargao followed, securing sixth, eighth, and 10th places, respectively.

In addition to their natural beauty, these islands are celebrated for their rich cultural diversity and culinary offerings, shaped by centuries of history and a blend of various global influences.

The DoT stressed that the Philippines’ island destinations provide visitors with not only scenic vistas but also immersive cultural experiences, whether it’s savoring local cuisine, witnessing traditional festivals, or engaging with welcoming communities.

Responsible tourism

Secretary Frasco urged travelers to practice responsible tourism to help preserve the beauty and integrity of these destinations.

"We invite all travelers to join us in safeguarding these islands through responsible tourism practices, from reducing waste to respecting our ecosystems. By doing so, we can ensure that these pristine destinations remain protected for future generations to enjoy," she said.

The DoT continues to work with its regional offices, local government units, and tourism stakeholders to further promote sustainable tourism initiatives that elevate the visitor experience while preserving the unique characteristics of each destination.

“We are honored by the global recognition and committed to preserving the natural and cultural treasures of our islands. Together, we can continue to inspire, enrich, and uplift travelers and our communities, securing a sustainable future for Philippine tourism,” Frasco concluded.