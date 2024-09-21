CL conducts market info orientation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 has conducted an orientation on market information provision at the Bendix Hotel here on 19 September.

The two-day event aims to boost the information dissemination regarding agribusiness thru ICT-based system.

The activity was participated by 60 stakeholders from the agribusiness in the province of Tarlac and Bulacan, including the Provincial Agribusiness Coordinators and representatives from local government units.

The focus is on the efficiency of collecting data and the integration of digital platforms to provide comprehensive and timely information in the agricultural and fishing sector.

The orientation is spearheaded by the DA RFO3, particularly the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division under the Agribusiness Support Industry System.

During the first day, the topics include various subjects regarding digital agriculture.

These include the ‘‘Digital Agriculture Map’’ discussed by Mark Harris Jamilan, Computer Programmer III of the DA-ICTS.

Also discussed is the Bantay Presyo Monitoring System (BPMS) and the Trading Post Commodity Volume Watch (TPCVW) part of the Market Information Digitalization and the Price and Supply Monitoring Guidelines, led by Leonora Gabriel, Senior Agriculturist of DA-AMAS.

A walkthrough on the Provision/Creation of BPMS and the TPCVW account system were given by Computer Programmer III Mark Harris Jamilan and Computer Programmer II John Patrick Lachica.