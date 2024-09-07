Carnapping suspect nabbed in Parañaque

A man wanted for carnapping was apprehended by authorities in Parañaque City on Friday night.

Alias Romnick, a 30-year-old resident of La Huerta, was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. He was listed as the sixth most wanted person at the station level in the area.

The arrest was made by personnel from the warrant and subpoena section, in coordination with other police units and the Parañaque Maritime Law Enforcement Team.

Romnick was taken into custody pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Harold Cesar C. Huliganga of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 196, Parañaque City.

The warrant was issued on 12 August 2024, in connection with Criminal Case 2024-0902 for carnapping. The recommended bail was set at P300,000.