Manila Water Samar unit invests P60.8M for infra

Calbayog Water, a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, has invested P60.8 million in three major infrastructure projects to enhance water supply in Calbayog City in Samar province.

The newly inaugurated projects include the rehabilitation of the Pagbalican Pump Station and Reservoir, the construction of the San Policarpo Booster Pump Station, and the completion of the San Policarpo-Pagbalican Transmission Line.

The investments are set to improve water volume and pressure for over 5,000 households in Calbayog City, addressing long-standing issues of low water pressure and unreliable supply.

“The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Calbayog Water’s mission to deliver exceptional and reliable water services to the communities we serve,” Calbayog Water OIC-operations manager Fernan Barry Bohol said on Thursday.

Contribute to better health

“Through these projects, we also hope to contribute to better health and well-being of our customers and the development of the City of Calbayog.”

The Pagbalican facility, originally built in the late 1990s, struggled to meet Calbayog City’s growing water demand.

To address this, Calbayog Water restored the facility to full capacity and added a new booster pump to ensure a steady supply to the reservoir.

These projects are expected to improve water volume and pressure for 5,025 households in Pagbalican and nearby areas that previously experienced low water pressure or no water at all.

The increased water capacity will also benefit other communities through improved supply zoning.

With the new infrastructure in place, Calbayog Water aims to provide a consistent water supply to more areas in the city and meet the growing demands of its population.