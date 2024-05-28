Suspek sa pagpatay sa LTO exec arestado

Iniulat ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na naaresto na umano ang suspek sa pagpatay sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) Registration Section head Mercedita Gutierrez nitong nakaraan.

Inihayag din ito ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Sa paglulunsad ng mental health hotline ng Bureau of Fire Protection, hindi muna nagbigay si Abalos ng iba pang impormasyon tungkol sa suspek na isasailalim pa sa inquest proceeding.

“‘Yung nangyari doon sa LTO official, si Mercedita Gutierrez, LTO employee, ay meron nang suspek na naaresto na ang ating kapulisyahan,” sabi ni Abalos.