Medyo nag-init ang Senate impeachment court sa sagutan nina private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan at defense counsel Atty. Kristine Ferrer sa gitna ng cross-examination nitong Miyerkules, ika-12 ng Agosto.
Ani Kapunan, limitado ang mga tanong na puwedeng ibato ng defense.
"Misleading questions are not allowed," aniya. Bagay na agad tinutulan ni Ferrer at sinabing, "They are allowed."
Sa gigil ni Kapunan sa pangongontra ni Ferrer ay nakapagbitaw ito ng, "I am preventing myself from giving her a spanking."
Inilarawan ni Senate Impeachment Court Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero ang tagpo bilang "tila isang generational divide."
Nakiusap naman ang defense lawyer na umiwas sa ganoong klaseng side comments.
"Would like to ask this Court to not allow side comments like 'I was about to spank her,' 'I was about to lecture her,' kasi 'yung mga ganun po, Your Honor, wala ho 'yung lugar dito sa courtroom because we're all lawyers, we're all professionals," ani Ferrer.
"Igalang naman ho natin 'yung kapwa natin lawyer. Halimbawa, mas matanda ho sa 'kin si Atty. Kapunan, she has more years of experience, she has 48 years of experience and I have 15. We should learn to respect each other and refrain from making side comments, and that was captured by the media," dagdag pa niya.
Sumang-ayon naman si Escudero dahil napapanood ng madla ang pagdinig, ngunit nilinaw din na binawi na rin ni Kapunan ang kanyang statement.
Dagdag ng private prosecutor: "I hope it was also part of the record that I promised to behave."
Samantala, bago magtapos ang sesyon, rumesbak si Lead Defense Counsel Atty. Sheila Sison at sinabing bagama't binanggit nga ni Ferrer ang katagang "They are allowed," hindi nito pinatutungkulan ang paratang na "misleading questions" ang kanyang ibinabato. Sa halip, nilinaw niya na pinahihintulutan ang mga tanong na masasagot lamang ng "oo" o "hindi."
"In effect, Atty. Ferrer is only saying that leading questions are allowed," paglilinaw niya.