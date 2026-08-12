"Igalang naman ho natin 'yung kapwa natin lawyer. Halimbawa, mas matanda ho sa 'kin si Atty. Kapunan, she has more years of experience, she has 48 years of experience and I have 15. We should learn to respect each other and refrain from making side comments, and that was captured by the media," dagdag pa niya.

Sumang-ayon naman si Escudero dahil napapanood ng madla ang pagdinig, ngunit nilinaw din na binawi na rin ni Kapunan ang kanyang statement.

Dagdag ng private prosecutor: "I hope it was also part of the record that I promised to behave."

Samantala, bago magtapos ang sesyon, rumesbak si Lead Defense Counsel Atty. Sheila Sison at sinabing bagama't binanggit nga ni Ferrer ang katagang "They are allowed," hindi nito pinatutungkulan ang paratang na "misleading questions" ang kanyang ibinabato. Sa halip, nilinaw niya na pinahihintulutan ang mga tanong na masasagot lamang ng "oo" o "hindi."

"In effect, Atty. Ferrer is only saying that leading questions are allowed," paglilinaw niya.