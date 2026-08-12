Hindi napigilan ni Lead Defense Counsel Sheila Sison na punahin ang umano'y "nakababahalang" post ni Private Prosecutor Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan ukol sa sagutan nina Private Prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan at Defense Counsel Atty. Kristine Ferrer sa gitna ng cross-examination nitong Miyerkules, ika-12 ng Agosto.

Aniya, isang kawalan ng respeto ang pag-post ni Ligutan sa kanyang social media bandang 11:29 a.m. ng kanyang tindig ukol sa umano'y "misleading question" na pinagmulan ng tensiyon ng dalawang panig.

"I find it troubling that a private prosecutor would do this in the middle of a courtroom hearing," saad ni Sison.

Pagpapatuloy nito: "As far as I'm concerned, an impeachment court is also a court of decorum and the rules on impeachment under Rule 18 actually prohibit participants, especially lawyers, from commenting about the merits of the case."

Kaya pagdidiin ng defense counsel: "I really just find it in bad taste to do this at this time."

Pinaalalahanan din niya ang private prosecutor sa aniya'y responsibilidad nila sa kanilang kapwa abogado.

"Even if we sit on opposing sides, we remain to be both members of the bar and as officers of the court, we owe each other respect, politeness, or even kindness, and it doesn't take one to be a lawyer to know that the first things our parents teach us to do is humility."