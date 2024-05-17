Digitalizing fares

In the urban centers of the Philippines, where mass transit is an essential lifeline for millions, a quiet revolution is gaining momentum —- one that places financial inclusion at the heart of urban mobility.

Digitalizing transport fares emerges as a key catalyst for financial inclusion, bridging the gap between traditional banking and those without access to financial services.

With over 90 percent of the population dependent on public transportation daily, providing digital payment options — such as mobile wallets, credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, and QR code transactions — transforms access to the formal financial system. This transition offers a convenient cash alternative, integrating more people into a secure financial landscape.

The benefits of digital fare systems extend beyond convenience. They lower transaction costs, making travel more affordable for low-income commuters, promote financial literacy, and integrate transport fare payments with broader financial services like savings accounts, insurance, and microloans. This creates a comprehensive ecosystem tailored to the diverse needs of urban commuters.

Additionally, these digital systems generate valuable data that provide insights into commuter behavior, supporting the development of targeted financial services for underserved communities. This data-driven approach enhances financial inclusion, crafting precise solutions that meet real needs.

Yet, the landscape of public transportation financing is fraught with challenges, particularly for MPUJ operators, who face significant financial strain due to fare pilferage. Banks find themselves at a critical juncture, deciding whether to restructure loans amidst the risk of defaults and potential bankruptcies. Observing these challenges, there is a belief that collaborative and innovative solutions can stabilize and sustain this sector.

Against this backdrop, Good Transport Solution Inc., a Philippine startup, has introduced an innovative anti-kupit system that integrates passenger volume recognition with geo-tracking. This technology has quickly been adopted by bus operators in Cebu, Iloilo, and other parts of the Eastern and Central Visayas. By ensuring accurate fare collection, it not only secures revenue but also supports stable lending practices by providing banks with reliable operational data.

This strategic deployment by Good Transport Solutions Inc. represents a significant leap forward in addressing the financial challenges within the public transportation sector, offering a scalable model for others to follow.

As we embrace the digital age, the potential of digitalizing transport fares to foster a more inclusive and sustainable urban mobility landscape in the Philippines is immense. There is a need to support this transformation, driving financial inclusion forward, one digital fare at a time.