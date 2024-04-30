Pharma-doctor prescription scheme exposed in Senate

Senator Jinggoy Estrada exposed the alleged conflict of interest going on within the medical industry, saying it would compromise doctors’ allegiance to prioritizing their patients’ well-being.

During a plenary session, Estrada disclosed that an all-Filipino-owned pharmaceutical company engaged in distributing anti-hypertensive, anti-diabetic, antibiotic products and health supplements nationwide.

He named Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc., which has been operating since 2006, recruiting doctors and medical representatives to promote and prescribe their drugs brand in exchange for lavish commissions and incentives.

“Reports have come out that certain doctors have become entangled in the web of a pharmaceutical company that shamelessly peddles its products through a deplorable multi-level marketing scheme,” Estrada said.

The senator lamented that such activity can be considered a “blatant violation of their ethical principles, betrayal of trust bestowed upon them by their patients, and a flagrant disregard for the sacredness of their profession.”

Estrada further divulged that the Bell-Kenz’s recruited doctors have created a core group called “Jedis.”

“Not everybody can be part of this group. Only doctors who are recommended by a Jedi and all other Jedis will be accepted. If there’s one Jedi who disapproves of a particular doctor for whatever reason, that doctor cannot be a Jedi,” he said.

He noted that the doctor’s friendship, practice, and influence can influence the approval process for the Jedis.

The recommended Jedis will undergo a “nurturing lecture” on financial freedom conducted by Bell-Kenz President Dr. Luis Go.

Once approved in the core group, doctors can enjoy 8 percent rebates on prescription earnings, a yearly performance bonus based on contribution to Jedis’ total sales, monetary dividends, and a vacation tour package.

“The scheme is not only about making money but also hurts the credibility and integrity of the medical profession,” he said.

In engaging in such practices, Estrada said the doctors may undermine public trust in healthcare professionals and “cast a dark shadow over the noble work of dedicated physicians who strive to uphold the highest ethical standards.”

“We cannot allow this unethical conduct to continue. It is our responsibility to denounce and eradicate such practices,” he added.

Estrada said the Bell-Kenz started predominantly with a group of cardiologists and it gradually tapped endocrinologists, diabetologists, pulmonologists, neurologists, internists, and family physicians.