Water harvesting system in Quezon up

Some 166 residents of Patnanungan, Quezon have started building their water harvesting systems and gardening projects, the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) reported on Monday.

The agency said Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) will strengthen the capabilities of families in far-flung areas.

“With Project LAWA at BINHI, we want to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families to mitigate the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by the drought especially this time that we are experiencing scorching heat throughout the country,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said.

She added that from 17 to 19 April, the project beneficiaries underwent comprehensive training encompassing disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation, and practical skills for water harvesting, gardening, vermicomposting, and hydroponics.

After the training, the participants started the repair and construction of water harvesting systems and community and school-based gardening projects, with a target completion date of 15 May.

Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, noted that the project will provide learning and development sessions on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction, and cash-for-work and cash-for-training to beneficiaries in priority areas exposed to the effects of El Niño.