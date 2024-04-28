2024 World Music Festival @Taiwan opens call for emerging artists

Embarking on its eighth edition, the 2024 World Music Festival @Taiwan is thrilled to announce the opening of applications. Submissions are accepted until 25 May.

Scheduled to unfold from 11 to 13 October across three stages at Taipei’s premier musical venue, this year’s WMFT promises to build upon the resounding success of previous years.

Artists from last year’s festival invited to perform at renowned showcase festivals worldwide include Colours Of Ostrava, Tallinn Music Week and Seoul Music Week.

Under the banner theme “Groove to your Addiction,” the festival aims to explore the intricate relationship between artists and audiences, delving deep into three distinct facets: Hooked On Music, Immersed In Music and Touched By Music.

The selection process boasts 16 showcases, comprising nine acts from Taiwan and seven from overseas. To ensure fair competition, applications are divided into two categories: “Jury selection” and “New talents,” catering to emerging artists of varying degrees and ages who are seeking discovery and cultivation.

The 2024 WMFT proudly welcomes 15 esteemed international experts from across the music industry: Darek Mazzone from KEXP; Filip Košťálek and Zlata Holušová from Colours of Ostrava; Martyna van Nieuwland from Music Meeting Festival; Noda Ryuji from Music Lane Festival Okinawa; Phuong Le from Wonderfruit Festival; Takuya Salam Unagam from NHK; and Umair Jaffar from Small World Music Festival.

Through years of fostering diversity and excellence, WMFT has solidified its position as an indispensable music festival in East Asia.

Results are slated to be announced on 19 June.