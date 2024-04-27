Chinese gray ship shadows Balikatan convoy within EEZ

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (AFP-WesCom) confirmed monitoring the presence of a Chinese gray ship sailing in the vicinity of the Philippine exclusive economic zone where the multilateral maritime exercise (MME) was being conducted at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

WesCom spokesperson, Capt. Ariel Coloma, said they spotted one People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel, with bow number 793, shadowing the naval ships of the Philippines, United States and France.

“There’s a presence of a Chinese Navy vessel in the vicinity of our BK (Balikatan) ships conducting the MME. We have reported 1 PLAN vessel with bow number 793 in the vicinity,” Coloma told Daily Tribune.

Coloma said the Chinese gray ship was tailing the MME participants, approximately 50 nautical miles from the nearest shoreline of El Nido, Palawan.

“No untoward behavior from the PLAN ship has been reported so far,” he noted.

Coloma said the AFP-WesCom is keeping an eye on the PLAN ship. “We are monitoring, recording, and reporting the actions of the gray ship.”

The MME is part of this year’s execution of the Philippines-US Balikatan war games.

The Philippine Navy’s BRP Davao del Sur and BRP Ramon Alcaraz with French Navy Floreal-class frigate FS Vendemiaire and America’s USS Harpers Ferry departed from Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday morning.

The vessels are expected to sail together until 29 April, when they will depart from the east coast, travel north of Mindoro Strait, and enter the WPS.

Ongoing exercises at sea

Over the weekend, the MME participants conducted a Simulated Replenishment at Sea (RAS) exercise, which was critical for maintaining operational readiness and extending naval fleets’ operational range.

RAS ensures that vessels can be resupplied at sea, allowing them to remain operational without frequent port visits.

During this exercise, BRP Ramon Alcaraz directed the participating units with tactical messages, instructing them to approach from her portside at a distance of at least 80 yards.

The BRP Davao del Sur was the first to approach, followed by the FS Vendemiaire and the USS Harpers Ferry.

The vessels, along with a Philippine Navy helicopter, conducted a cross-deck landing exercise. In this exercise, the helicopter landings required the vessels’ coordination and precision.

The AFP said the drill was vital to complex naval operations. The MME should enhance the participating naval forces’ interoperability at sea.