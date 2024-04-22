Hontiveros cites legal basis for seizing Quiboloy’s guns

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP) for supposedly making excuses not to revoke the firearms licenses of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.

“The PNP should not make excuses. The PNP should do everything to arrest Quiboloy if they are supporting us in making him accountable for his disrespect to our institution,” the senator told reporters.

Hontiveros stressed that canceling a fugitive’s gun permit is crucial to making the justice system work, including his capture. The senator blasted the recent justification of the PNP that revoking Quiboloy’s gun licenses “is not in accordance with the law.”

She pointed out the PNP’s revised Implementing Rules and Regulations under Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013, clearly state that a legal disability could result in a licensee losing the privilege to own and possess firearms.

Specifically, the revocation of a firearms license on a legal disability includes the “pendency of a criminal case with an imposable penalty of more than two years,” she noted.

The senator said the weight of Quiboloy’s cases are sufficient for the revocation of his firearms licenses.

“The human trafficking case is already non-bailable and it is punished with lifetime imprisonment, so what is the PNP waiting for?” Hontiveros asked. “The slowness (of the PNP) is befuddling.”

Quiboloy is facing sexual abuse and human trafficking charges before the Pasig City and Davao City regional trial courts. The Senate has also demanded his presence at hearings on sex abuse and trafficking allegations against him. He remains in hiding.

Hontiveros said she was in disbelief over the PNP’s admission that they were not aware of Quiboloy’s private army.

Hontiveros reiterated that Quiboloy is now considered a “high-profile fugitive who must be apprehended.”