Gadon: No need for BBM drug test

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Monday urged the critics of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to let the country’s leader do his thing, and to join him in enticing investors to come in.

Gadon also referred to former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has earned the ire of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for calling her husband “bangag” (drug-crazed).

Gadon said the issue of President Marcos being a drug user had long been proven baseless, thus former president Duterte should stop badmouthing his successor.

“I do not agree that President Marcos should undergo a drug test every time someone calls for him to undergo one. That issue has been cleared,” he said, adding that such a call “besmirched the reputation of the President.”