Hungary shares water innovations

The Philippines and Hungary are forging a stronger partnership on water management to address climate change challenges.

A recent meeting between the Climate Change Commission vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje and Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth at the Hungarian Embassy in Manila highlighted this focus on collaborative water solutions.

Water security is a top priority for the Philippines, especially with the changing climate impacting water resources. Hungary’s expertise in water management is seen as a valuable asset in this collaboration.

“Security of water resources amid climate change is among the priorities of the Philippines under its national climate agenda. Partnerships and collaboration with development partners, such as Hungary, will allow the country to optimize all available innovative solutions to address climate change and water issues at better speed and scale,” Borje said.

The collaboration exemplifies the importance of international partnerships in building climate resilience, as championed by President Marcos Jr. Through such partnerships, the Philippines can not only become more resilient but also ensure the sustainability of water resources and vital ecosystems, especially for vulnerable communities.