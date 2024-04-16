Phl Navy monitors 55 Chinese ships in 5 WPS features

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it has monitored at least 55 Chinese vessels swarming in the five features of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Philippine Navy spokesperson in WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, on Tuesday said these Chinese vessels were particularly sighted in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), Lawak (Nanshan) Island, Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, and Panata (Lankiam Cay) as of Monday.

Of the total ships, four were China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, 45 were Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM), five were Chinese fishing vessels (CFV), and one ship was operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Trinidad said the Bajo de Masinloc is being swarmed by 2 CCG ships and 24 CMM vessels; while Ayungin Shoal is being guarded by 1 CCG ship and five CFVs.

There are 19 CMM ships on Pag-asa Island and one CCG vessel.

Two CMM ships are now on Panata Island while a PLAN gray ship is currently at Lawak Island.

The number of sighted vessels on 15 April is higher than the 45 monitored Chinese ships on 10 April.

Trinidad noted that the military did not monitor any aggression from the part of China amid the sightings.

He added that the fishing activities of Filipino fisherfolk in these areas remained "unhampered" despite China's presence.

"The guidance of the Command-in-Chief, specifically the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to ensure that our Filipino fishermen are unhampered in conducting their fishing in their traditional fishing ground," Trinidad said.