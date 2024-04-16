DENR welcomes Hontiveros' resolution vs illegal mining

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday welcomed the initiative of Senator Risa Hontiveros through the Proposed Senate Resolution No. 989, calling for the appropriate Senate Committee to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the recent widespread reports regarding the adverse environmental and social impact of mining and quarrying activities in the Philippines.

In a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE, the DENR said it acceded to the government's support for responsible mining in the context of sustainable development with due consideration for the ecological, social and economic integrity of the host and neighboring communities.

It added the agency has started a comprehensive review of laws and policies governing the mining sector and how these intersect with environmental laws such as Clean Water, Clean Air, Solid Waste, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Acts, as well as the vulnerabilities and risks involved.

"The DENR espouses a whole of society and whole of government approach where mining must be regulated to protect the environment and support economic recovery," the agency statement read.

"We are looking forward to opportunities to discuss at the hearings the approval of the Environmental Protection and Enforcement Bureau bills which are pending before both Houses of Congress," it added.

The proposed permanent Enforcement Bureau will strengthen the enforcement capability of the DENR and bring continuity and sustainability to the environmental law enforcement efforts of the Department, it explained.

"The Bureau will capacitate DENR to effectively enforce cease-and-desist orders and other environmental protection orders as well as prosecute cases related to violations of environmental and natural resources laws, rules and regulations throughout the different regions. These include cases on illegal and destructive mining, illegal logging, illegal wildlife trade, poaching, land degradation, and pollution that adversely affect the environment and ecosystems, biodiversity, health and livelihood, and destroy protected areas and habitats of threatened species," it further stated.

"Currently, the enforcement arm of DENR, the Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service, consists of only one (1) regular personnel and 31 contract of service personnel and two (2) vehicles tasked to enforce ENR laws over 15.8 million hectares of forestlands and 35,000 kilometers of foreshore," the environment agency said.