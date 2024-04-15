MIAA rescue and firefighting division to conduct safety inspections at NAIA

All concessionaires, tenants, and occupants at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals, including the MIAA complex, are notified by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Rescue and Firefighting Division that they will start conducting safety inspections on Monday, 15 April 2024.

The inspection is in compliance with Republic Act No. 9514 or the "Fire Code of the Philippines," and other current MIAA regulations.

According to the MIAA Rescue and Firefighting Division, the said inspection will assess the safety practices in compliance with law.

The Rescue and Firefighting Division requested that all stakeholders at NAIA allow their terminal safety inspectors to enter their premises to conduct a fire safety inspection in the presence of concessionaire-authorized representatives.

To keep the workplace at the highest level of fire safety, all offices will receive findings and recommendations, if any, for immediate modification of non-compliance.

This advisory was signed by Rescue and Firefighting Division Manager Noel Butingan on 25 March 2024.