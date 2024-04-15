Gov't should limit protocol plates issuance to high-ranking officials — solon

The government should limit the issuance of protocol plates also known as low-numbered license plates being issued to high-ranking government officials amid the continuing abuse of its usage.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez made the call on Monday in the thick of reports that some public officials are using this privilege to break the law, such as the improper use of the EDSA busway, exclusive only for Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-authorized buses and emergency vehicles.

The President, the Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker, and the Supreme Court Chief Justice are the only five top officials authorized to pass through the EDSA busway apart from the aforementioned vehicles.

The use of protocol plates has been exploited and gained notoriety in recent years as it was being used as a means to breach the law.

Last week, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) authorities apprehended vehicles owned by Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson for encroaching on the EDSA busway despite being prohibited.

Rodriguez pressed the government to limit the use of protocol plates to the five top officials to stave off a recurrence of such incidents involving public officials who are taking advantage of their positions to violate the law.

"Let us have a level playing field in suffering the terrible traffic situation. All officials must go early to their appointments taking into account the traffic. No one should be above the traffic crisis," said the veteran lawmaker.

"We are not leading or living modest lives if we demand that we should be entitled to certain privileges as public servants," he stressed.

Rodriguez also called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ban the use of low-numbered license plates for members of Congress, Cabinet members, and other ranking officials.

Protocol plates are designated only for top officials in the Philippines by virtue of Executive Order 287, with plate number 8 solely intended for congressmen.

However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 56 on 25 March unauthorizing House members to use the protocol '8' plates.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said Friday that the House has an existing agreement with the MMDA, wherein drivers found using plates with the number "8" will be apprehended, and such plates will be confiscated immediately.

Velasco vowed that the House will not tolerate the unauthorized and illegal use of special plates "as it poses a threat to public safety and undermines the integrity of the vehicle registration system."