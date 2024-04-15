Ex-CamSur mayor’s junk case bid thumbed down

The Sandiganbayan has shot down former Capalonga, Camarines Norte Municipal Mayor Senandro Jalgalado’s bid to dismiss the corruption charges filed against him in relation to the mishandling of P2.82 million worth of medicines for his constituents in 2012.

The anti-graft court’s Seventh Division said it found “no merit” in Jalgalado’s motion to dismiss and suspend proceedings in his case, which he filed on 20 March.

Jalgalado faces graft, malversation of public funds, and falsification of public documents before the Sandiganbayan for his alleged failure to account for and explain the whereabouts of the P2.82 million worth of various medicines that were part of former Camarines Norte Rep. Renato Unico Jr.’s P14.5-million pork barrel.

Graft investigators said Jalgalado listed barangay chairpersons as recipients of the medicines, but the local officials denied receiving any.