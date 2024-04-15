Brawner: Expand seaboard defense posture

The Philippines will expand its strategic seaboard defense posture, according to Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., saying it was part of the country’s implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

Brawner said the AFP is looking into the establishment of strategic bases in the eastern seaboard.

“We’re extending our, we’re projecting our defenses up to our exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and then aside from that we are also now looking into our strategic basing here in our eastern seaboard, not only in the west and north,” he told reporters.

The AFP earlier boosted its presence in the country’s western and northern seaboards amid China’s increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Also, a Senate panel is currently tackling the Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act — a measure that would allow the country to establish forward operating bases or small bases which would serve as outposts strategically located near the WPS and the Philippine Rise.

In March, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. introduced the CADC, which would aid the country’s efforts to defend its sea lanes of communication and all of its maritime territories.

Teodoro underscored that the CADC will help the AFP protect and guarantee to “Philippine nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine government the unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources within our EEZ and other areas where we have jurisdiction.”