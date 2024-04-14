Pag-IBIG releases P200M for 4PH projects

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) announced that the Pag-IBIG Fund has released P200 million in loans for housing projects under the government’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The loans will finance projects by two private contractors in Luzon and Visayas. The announcement followed an earlier P350 million released by Pag-IBIG for the Palayan City Township Project.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar welcomed the development, emphasizing the importance of private sector participation in addressing the country’s housing backlog.

Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta assured continued support for 4PH proponents through its Direct Developmental Loan Program. The agency aims to provide affordable financing for quality homes under the program.

Over 30 “Pambansang Pabahay” projects are underway nationwide to address the six-million housing backlog.