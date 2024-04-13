Abalos to LGUs: Launch crackdown vs colorum operators

Over the weekend, Interior and Local Government Secretary, Benhur Abalos Jr., ordered local government units to pass an ordinance prohibiting colorum operators from utilizing their transport terminals.

Abalos in DILG Memorandum Circular 2024-26, said LGUs, should ensure that all operating public transportation services must have appropriate franchises or certificates of public convenience (CPC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), before they are allowed to use transport terminals and ply their routes.

The memorandum was issued after authorities apprehended a man driving a colorum vehicle using a fake driver’s license. A woman, claiming to be his relative, was also arrested.

“This has been a persistent issue on the ground. I am directing our LGUs na tiyaking hindi makapag-operate ang mga colorum operators na ito," Abalos underscored.

CPC is an authorization issued by the LTFRB for the operation of land transportation services for public use as required by law.

He also directed LGUs to conduct inspections of public utility vehicles in terminals within their jurisdiction and along local roads through checkpoints, and report colorum operators to the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“At the end of the day, ang safety ng ating mga pasahero ang ating gustong mabantayan dito kaya napakahalaga na manguna ang ating mga LGU upang matigil ang operasyon ng mga colorum operators na ito,” he said.

Abalos also ordered LGUs to promulgate more rigid regulations against unlicensed vehicles and their illegal operations based on LTFRB and the DOTr guidelines and identify other measures in safeguarding public transportation within their areas of jurisdiction.