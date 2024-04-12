CoA flags Mt. Province for unserviceable vehicles

The Commission on Audit (CoA) called out the provincial government of Mountain Province for keeping six unserviceable vehicles aggregating P4.858 million, which should have been disposed of already.

In its 2023 report, CoA found that the LGU possessed six vehicles, including a forward dump truck, which accounts for the biggest chunk at P1,736,500, acquired in January 2004.

An ocular inspection by the auditing team revealed that the six vehicles were unserviceable and had been idle for quite some time, but remained undisposed due to the office concerned not submitting requests for inspection or appraisal.

“While there was no request or no action undertaken by the offices concerned on the motor vehicles, the GSO (general services office) being the one in charge in conducting yearly physical inventory and in preparing the inventory report need not wait for any actions from other offices,” CoA said.

State auditors said the non-disposal of the unserviceable vehicles violated Section 379 of the Local Government Code Act (RA 7160), which mandates that any LGU supplies or property that are no longer needed shall be returned by the GSO. The GSO will apply to its disposal with the auditor, who will determine whether the subject property is with or without value.

Moreover, the auditing body said keeping the vehicles undisposed of deprived the Mountain Province LGU of any potential benefits, such as generating additional funds.