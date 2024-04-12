Bong Go champions grassroots dev't; assists Limay displaced workers

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to sectors in need, underscored the importance for stronger government interventions to provide more livelihood opportunities for the poor in grassroots communities as he personally assisted displaced workers in Limay, Bataan, on Wednesday, 10 April.

In collaboration with the local government of Limay, including Governor Joet Garcia, Vice Governor Cris Garcia, Congressman Abet Garcia, Mayor Nelson David, and Vice Mayor Richie David, among others, a total of 500 displaced workers were given assistance by the senator.

The distribution activity was held at Limay Sports Complex, where Go and his Malasakit Team gave away grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Through Go’s initiative, the Department of Labor and Employment likewise conducted an orientation for qualified beneficiaries for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakatutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," expressed Go.

"Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added.

Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 which aims to institutionalize a mechanism for offering temporary employment to eligible members of impoverished households in rural regions. Under the proposed legislation, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established under the DOLE. REAP's primary objective is to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

On the same day, Go also attended the groundbreaking of the town's Super Health Center.

In his speech, Go stressed the significance of Super Health Centers in providing access to healthcare to all Filipinos especially in the grassroots. The senator underscored the vital function of Super Health Centers in early disease detection and alleviating hospital overcrowding by already providing primary care and medical consultations within the community.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Bataan, a total of eight Super Health Centers have been funded to help bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities.

Earlier that day, Go also attended the Super Health Center turnover ceremony in Samal and inspected the one constructed in Hermosa.

Apart from the relief activity and his support for the Super Health Centers, Go also supported several projects in the town. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported some road improvements, the construction of multipurpose buildings, and the construction of flood control.

Go also offered to assist those needing medical attention and advised them to reach out to the Malasakit Centers at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City and Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital in Mariveles.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he personally witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos in getting medical assistance from the government. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, to ensure that Filipinos have more convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

“Mayroon po tayong 161 na Malasakit Centers na handang tumulong sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa inyong lahat, para makatulong sa hospital billing ninyo. Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Para po yan sa inyo, para po yan sa poor and indigent patients, para po yan sa Pilipino,” Go highlighted.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care to all regions.

Go also expressed support to House Bill No. 8426 filed by Congressman Garcia and is currently being tackled in the Senate Health Committee, which seeks to upgrade the BGHMC to a multi-specialty apex hospital.

On the same day, Go visited the towns of Hermosa and Samal, where he was honored as the adopted son of both municipalities. He also assisted displaced workers in the said towns.

Go was declared an adopted son of Limay, Bataan last year in recognition of his continued service to the locality.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa inyo. Naniniwala rin po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos," Go affirmed.