Bong Go visits Bataan town to help displaced workers, inspects Super Health Center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Wednesday, 10 April, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center in Hermosa, Bataan, before personally providing assistance to displaced workers in the town.

"Ang inyong Super Health Center dito po sa Hermosa, malapit nang matapos. Kanina yung sa Samal, tapos na. Maganda, may waiting area pa, mayroon pang x-ray… hi-tech 'yung (kagamitan) nila, mas mailalapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan," shared Go, who attended the turnover of the Super Health Center in Samal, Bataan earlier that day.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

In Bataan, a total of eight Super Health Centers have been funded to help bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities.

Go then elaborated that the Super Health Centers are designed as medium-sized polyclinics that aim to decongest hospitals and mitigate worsening health concerns in the grassroots through early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth.

Meanwhile, Go thanked local officials, including District Congressman Abet Garcia, Partylist Congressman Jett Nisay, District Congresswoman Geraldine Roman, Governor Joet Garcia, Vice Governor Cris Garcia, Hermosa Mayor Jopet Inton and Vice Mayor Patrick Rellosa, Abucay Mayor Robin Tagle, among others, for their service to their constituents.

In his address, Governor Garcia lauded Go for his commitment and substantial contributions to the welfare of Bataan's residents.

Garcia specifically pointed to Go's instrumental support in expanding the Freeport Area of Bataan, which has attracted more investors and spurred economic growth across the region.

"Dahil sa tulong ni Senator Bong at ni (former) president (Rodrigo) Duterte, lumawak ang ating mga oportunidad at nakita natin ang pag-asenso ng ating lalawigan," Garcia stated.

The governor also referenced Bataan's impressive standing in national development metrics, attributing the province's per capita GDP.

Garcia explained, "Pang lima tayo pagdating sa pinakamataas na per capita GDP... kaya po hindi natin magagawa 'yan dito (kundi) dahil sa tulong na ginawa ni Senator Bong (Go)."

"So ganyan po tayo kamahal ni Senator Bong Go, ganyan po natin ramdam ang kanya pong paglilingkod, ang kanyang pagmamalasakit," the governor added.

Mayor Inton likewise emphasized the profound effect of Go's compassionate service in the municipality.

"Bago pa naman pumunta ang ating mahal na senador ay talaga namang ang dami nang proyekto ang ibinigay sa atin... nandiyan ang mga imprastraktura, nandiyan ang TUPAD," he said.

"Kaya naman tayong lahat ay nag-go para kay Senator Bong Go! Narito siya upang inspeksyunin ang ating bagong Super Health Center na... malapit nang matapos upang maserbisyuhan ang bawat Hermoseño," he added.

The Sangguniang Bayan of Hermosa honored Go as an adopted son of the municipality through Resolution No. 71-2024.

The resolution highlights Go's significant contributions to the town, including infrastructure projects, medical assistance, financial aid, and support for the Advancement and Improvement of Community Services.

During the visit, Go and his Malasakit Team also provided assistance to 500 displaced workers in Hermosa held at the municipal covered court.

They distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Select beneficiaries received a bicycle, mobile phone, shoes, and a watch.

Additionally, through Go's initiative, the eligible beneficiaries were granted temporary work opportunities through the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Barangay health workers from Hermosa also attended and were given snacks and grocery packs by Go.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, then urged individuals facing health challenges to avail of the services offered by the Malasakit Centers located at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) in Balanga City and at Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital (MMWGH).

The Malasakit Centers program was initiated by Go in 2018 and was later institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored.

Currently, there are 161 Malasakit Centers functioning nationwide, ready to help cover patients' medical costs.

According to the DOH, over ten million Filipinos have already received assistance from the Malasakit Center program.

Go also highlighted the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he is a principal sponsor and author in the Senate.

Recently signed into law, this legislation represents a significant step in enhancing access to specialized medical care in all regions.

In Bataan, specialty centers will be located at the BGHMC and MMWGH.

Go also expressed support to House Bill No. 8426 filed by Congressman Garcia and is currently being tackled in the Senate Health Committee, which seeks to upgrade the BGHMC to a multi-specialty apex hospital.

The senator likewise supported several projects in Hermosa, including the construction of a road in Brgy. Tipo; a river wall in Brgy. Mabiga; a multipurpose building in Brgy. Saba; and a slaughterhouse in Brgy. Cataning.

Throughout Bataan, Go supported the construction of a drainage canal in Abucay and Dinalupihan; the construction of Orani District Hospital with a 150-bed capacity; construction of multipurpose buildings in Bagac, Balanga City, Dinalupihan, Limay, Orion and Pilar; and the acquisition of ambulance units in Pilar and Samal, among others.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.

Prior to his Hermosa visit, the senator was in Samal, where he was also declared an adopted son of the municipality.

There, he attended the blessing and turnover of a Super Health Center and joined the ribbon-cutting of the new public market and groundbreaking of a sports complex, projects he supported.

He also aided displaced workers in Samal.

In Limay, Go led the groundbreaking ceremony for yet another Super Health Center, followed by a relief activity for displaced workers.